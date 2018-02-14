Swiss skiers' alternative games goes viral

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (Reuters) - What do you do with your downtime at the Pyeongchang winter games? Ask a Swiss skier.

Videos of athletes hanging onto an escalator and using a trolley as a makeshift bobsleigh have gone viral since they were uploaded to the Swiss ski team's Instagram account (bit.ly/2nY2SQF).

In one video, a team member hangs onto the wrong side of the escalator as it climbs upward.

“After 20 years I still couldn’t figure out how these things work! Am I doing it right?”, skier Fabian Bösch said in a caption posted with the video.