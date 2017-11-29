FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
OPEC, non-OPEC ministers recommend 9-month oil cut extension
#Business News
November 29, 2017 / 4:11 PM / a day ago

OPEC, non-OPEC ministers recommend 9-month oil cut extension

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA (Reuters) - A ministerial committee of OPEC and non-OPEC producers including Russia and Saudi Arabia recommended on Wednesday that OPEC and non-OPEC allies extend oil production cuts by nine months at a meeting the following day.

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak arrives for a meeting with OPEC oil ministers at OPEC's headquarters in Vienna, Austria, November 29, 2017. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

“That’s one of the recommendations,” Kuwait’s Oil Minister Essam al-Marzouq told reporters when asked whether the committee had agreed on a nine-month extension.

An OPEC source also confirmed that the ministerial meeting agreed with the earlier proposal to extend production cuts until the end of 2018.

Reporting by OPEC team

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
