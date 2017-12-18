Oslo-listed Opera Software ASA changes name to Otello Corporation

OSLO (Reuters) - Norwegian holding company Opera Software ASA has changed its name to Otello Corporation ASA, it said in a statement on Monday.

Otello owns companies that develop software for advertising, telecoms, games and other online business. It plans to change its current OPERA ticker on the Oslo Bourse, although a new trading symbol has not yet been created, it added.

The name changes does not affect Opera Software AS or the Opera and Opera Mini internet browsers, all of which Otello sold in 2016, Opera Software AS said in a separate statement.