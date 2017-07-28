8th Circuit says forum shopping is fine, as long as it’s bilateral

(Reuters) - Yes, you read the headline right. The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled this week in Adams v. USAA Casualty that if plaintiffs and defendants stipulate to dismiss an ongoing case in federal court, then agree to settle parallel allegations refiled in state court, they’re not subject to Rule 11 sanctions. Federal judges may not like such gamesmanship, the 8th Circuit said, but the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure allow it.

The 8th Circuit panel - Judges Lavenski Smith, William Benton and Bobby Shepherd – ruled that U.S. District Judge P.K. Holmes of Fort Smith, Arkansas, abused his discretion when he found that both plaintiffs' and defense lawyers in a class action alleging improper property insurance deductions had abused the judicial process. The lawyers, as I’ve previously reported, agreed to dismiss the case before Judge Holmes and instead settle the dispute in a newly-filed state-court class action.

Judge Holmes suspected that plaintiffs' lawyers opted for state court because the judge had asked tough questions about a settlement in a different class action involving the same named plaintiffs and some of the same plaintiffs' lawyers.

After extended briefing and hearings on the Rule 11 issue, the judge concluded that lawyers on both sides had violated Rule 11. He declined to sanction defense lawyers for the insurance company, holding that they hadn’t acted in bad faith because ethical obligations to their clients forced them to acquiesce to the jurisdictional maneuvering. But Judge Holmes reprimanded four plaintiffs' lawyers who, he said, had dismissed the case before him for the improper purpose of shopping for a more favorable forum. (The state-court settlement provided plaintiffs’ attorneys with $1.85 million in fees.)

The problem with Judge Holmes’ decision, according to the 8th Circuit, was that he relied on precedent addressing dismissals defendants haven’t agreed to. The Rules of Civil Procedure require plaintiffs in those circumstances to obtain court approval to assure that plaintiffs are not tossing their claims to disadvantage defendants.

But in the case before Judge Holmes, the 8th Circuit said, both sides agreed to dismissal. In that scenario, Judge Smith wrote for the appellate panel, the parties’ reasons for tossing the case are “irrelevant” because “the dismissal is effective upon filing, with no court action required.”

In other words, if plaintiffs can get defendants to go along with their promises of a better outcome in a different forum, they can toss cases to avoid hostile judges.

And lest you think the 8th Circuit is uniquely friendly to bilateral forum-shopping, the opinion discussed a similar 2nd Circuit holding in Wolters Kluwer v. Scivantage and, in a footnote, cited like-minded precedent from the 5th, 9th and 10th Circuits.

One final point. The 8th Circuit also considered arguments by the Competitive Enterprise Institute that the stipulated dismissal was impermissible under the Class Action Fairness Act because CAFA is supposed to protect absent class members from abusive state court litigation that benefits plaintiffs' lawyers at their expense. But according to the 8th Circuit, the class action procedural rules permit the dismissal of class actions without court approval, as long as classes haven’t yet been certified. Nothing in CAFA or the federal Rules of Civil Procedure, the opinion said, prevents federal-court class actions from being refiled and settled in state court.

“The district court’s frustration with what it perceived as an abuse of the federal court system and lack of candor with the court is understandable,” the appeals court concluded. “However, our precedent necessitates a holding that counsel did not violate” the rules.