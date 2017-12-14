In boon to securities plaintiffs, 6th Circuit pushes loss causation bounds

(Reuters) - To prove they were defrauded by a corporation’s lies, shareholders suing as a class have to show they lost money when the fraud was revealed. That’s a simple enough idea: If you didn’t lose money because of the fraud, you don’t have a claim.

In securities class actions, as you know, connecting investors’ losses to corporate misrepresentations is more complicated than the simple principle suggests. There’s even specialized lingo for it. “Loss causation” is the link between the alleged fraud and a drop in share price. The U.S. Supreme Court held in 2005’s Dura Pharmaceuticals v. Broudo (125 S.Ct. 1627) that it’s not enough for securities plaintiffs’ lawyers simply to allege the share price was inflated by fraud. So to show the alleged fraud artificially propped up the share price, shareholder class action lawyers look for “corrective disclosures,” in which the corporation’s fraud is supposedly revealed.

What qualifies as a corrective disclosure? It’s obvious that Securities and Exchange Commission filings and admissions in public statements from the corporation or its executives count as corporate disclosures. But then things get a bit murkier. What about a news story alleging corporate fraud? An analyst’s report? A whistleblower’s claims?

On Wednesday, the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals held that a competitor’s lawsuit can be a corrective disclosure. Chief Judge R. Guy Cole and Judges Jeffrey Sutton and Raymond Kethledge revived a shareholder class action accusing Community Health Systems (CHS) of deceiving shareholders by failing to disclose that its profits were based on Medicare fraud.

As the 6th Circuit opinion explained, the allegations that Community Health followed guidelines that encouraged doctors to admit Medicare patients to the hospital - rather than treating them, less lucratively, as outpatients – first surfaced in an April 2011 complaint filed by Tenet Healthcare. Tenet, which sued CHS as it attempted to ward off a hostile takeover bid, revealed that CHS used a proprietary system to decide which patients to admit instead of the independently drafted, industry-standard guidelines. Tenet claimed CHS’s robust financials were the result of its systematic overadmission of Medicare patients who didn’t really need to be in the hospital but could be charged higher fees if they were.

CHS’s share price fell by 35 percent right after Tenet sued. The company denied Tenet’s allegations but in 2014 agreed to a $98.15 million settlement with the Justice Department to resolve several whistleblower suits and a government investigation of its billing practices.

Shareholders did not immediately sue CHS for securities fraud after Tenet’s revelations. The share price stabilized and CHS withdrew its offer for Tenet. But in the fall of 2011, the company disclosed weaker than expected earnings, prompting analysts to reevaluate Tenet’s allegations. On a conference call to discuss the earnings, CHS executives conceded that inpatient admissions had declined at 75 percent of the company’s hospitals after doctors switched to the industry-standard admission guidelines. When the share price fell 11 percent, three investors filed class actions. They were consolidated before U.S. District Judge Kevin Sharp of Nashville (now retired), who eventually appointed Lowey Dannenberg Cohen & Hart and Provost Umphrey as lead counsel.

Judge Sharp dismissed shareholders’ amended complaint in 2016, finding (among other things) that investors hadn’t adequately alleged loss causation. In particular, the judge said that Tenet’s lawsuit could not be a corrective disclosure, even though it provoked a sharp decline in CHS’s share price, because Tenet’s complaint contained only allegations, not facts. In CHS’s subsequent brief to the 6th Circuit, the company’s lawyers at Robbins Russell Englert Orseck Untereiner & Sauber argued that Judge Sharp’s decision was in line with the 11th Circuit’s 2015 decision in Sapssov v. Health Management Associates (608 Fed.Appx. 855), in which a whistleblower case was deemed “not proof of fraud because a civil suit is not proof of liability.” The Sapssov ruling also held that a company’s announcement of a government investigation is not a corrective disclosure because it “does not show any actual wrongdoing.”

The 6th Circuit didn’t buy it. The opinion, by Judge Kethledge, pointed out that the 9th Circuit, in 2015’s Lloyd v. CVB Financial (811 F.3d 1200), held the announcement of a government investigation can be the foundation of a viable loss causation theory, if it’s combined with a later admission by the defendant. The Tenet complaint, the 6th Circuit said, was akin to the announcement of an SEC investigation in light of a CHS exec’s same-day acknowledgment that one of the lawsuit’s core allegations – CHS’s use of in-house guidelines for patient admission – was true.

The 6th Circuit also looked at the 5th Circuit’s 2014 ruling in MissPERS v. Amedisys (769 F.3d 313), in which the court said a Wall Street Journal article could be considered a corrective disclosure (in combination with the announcement of a government investigation and a negative stock analyst research report). The 5th Circuit concluded that the Journal article provided the market with previously unavailable information because the newspaper hired an expert to analyze Medicare data and reported on his findings.

The Tenet complaint against CHS also disclosed expert analyses from healthcare consulting firms Tenet hired to analyze CHS’s patient admission rates. In that regard, the 6th Circuit said, the lawsuit provided information beyond the ken of most investors. This new information, the 6th Circuit said, could be considered a corrective disclosure.

“Indeed, that the propriety of Community’s inpatient admissions was beyond the ken of most investors is arguably the reason why Community’s later attempts (allegedly) to lull them were to some extent successful,” the 6th Circuit opinion said. “And Community offers no reason now (other than the analyses’ placement in a complaint) to think that the market regarded the analyses’ new information as anything other than credible. It is at least plausible, therefore, that the expert analyses in the Tenet complaint revealed a truth that Community had until then fraudulently concealed.”

The 6th Circuit was careful to say that not every lawsuit introduces credible new evidence to the market. But its CHS opinion, alongside the 9th Circuit’s ruling in CVB Financial and the 5th Circuit’s in Amedisys, show that shareholders can plausibly claim all kinds of vehicles for corrective disclosure. It’s the quality of the new information that counts, not the means by which it becomes public.

Barbara Hart of Lowey Dannenberg argued for the CHS shareholders at the 6th Circuit.

CHS sent an email statement on the decision: “Community Health Systems strongly disagrees with the allegations in this lawsuit and we will continue to vigorously defend the company against these claims. We are evaluating our next options, including further appeal.”