Panasonic CEO says could soon increase output at Tesla's gigafactory battery plant

TOKYO (Reuters) - Panasonic Corp Chief Executive Kazuhiro Tsuga said on Tuesday that output could soon be increased at Tesla Inc’s “gigafactory” battery plant as the causes of production bottlenecks for Tesla’s Model 3 are now understood.

Luxury electric vehicle maker Tesla said early this month that “production bottlenecks” had left the company behind its planned ramp-up for the new Model 3 mass-market sedan.

The plant is operated jointly by Panasonic and Tesla. Panasonic produces battery cells for Tesla’s electric vehicles, while Tesla makes battery packs using the cells.