A person holds a smart phone with the Pandora app showing in New York U.S., June 9, 2017.

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Jana Partners has made an investment in Pandora Media Inc., according to a person familiar with the matter, seeing the stock as under-valued with an opportunity to grow its advertising revenue.

The size of Jana's stake is unclear. Jana Partners declined to comment. Bloomberg News was first to report Jana's investment in the company.