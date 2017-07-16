FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
19 days ago
Singer Aaron Carter arrested in Georgia
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Grand jury issues subpoenas in connection with Trump Jr., Russian lawyer meeting
The Trump White House
Grand jury issues subpoenas in connection with Trump Jr., Russian lawyer meeting
Irish PM calls for "unique solutions" to UK-EU ties
Irish PM calls for "unique solutions" to UK-EU ties
Grand jury issues subpoenas in connection with Trump Jr., Russian lawyer meeting
The Trump White House
Grand jury issues subpoenas in connection with Trump Jr., Russian lawyer meeting
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment News
July 16, 2017 / 5:01 AM / 19 days ago

Singer Aaron Carter arrested in Georgia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Singer Aaron Carter poses on the red carpet at the 52nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles January 31, 2010.Mario Anzuoni/File Photo

(Reuters) - Singer Aaron Carter was arrested on Saturday in Georgia and charged with driving under the influence and possession of marijuana, according to media reports.

Carter, 29, was arrested alongside girlfriend Madison Parker, the reports said.

ABC News, citing the Habersham County sheriff's office, said the pair were arrested in Georgia on Saturday night. Other reports said Carter was pulled over driving erratically.

Earlier on Saturday the singer said on Twitter he would not make a scheduled concert in Kansas City due to "transportation issues."

Carter is the younger brother of Nick Carter, a former member of the group "Backstreet Boys."

Editing by Chris Michaud; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.