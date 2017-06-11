Bobbi Kristina Brown's ex-boyfriend in court on domestic battery charge

FILE PICTURE: Bobbi Kristina Brown, daughter of the late singer Whitney Houston, waves while arriving with boyfriend Nick Gordon at the premiere of the new film "Sparkle", in Hollywood, California August 16, 2012.

(Reuters) - The man who last year was ordered to pay $36 million for the wrongful death of Whitney Houston's daughter appeared in a Florida court on Sunday for a bail hearing after his arrest on charges of punching his current girlfriend.

Nick Gordon, 28, had bail set at $15,500 and was required to wear a GPS monitor by a judge at the Circuit Court of Seminole County in Sanford, according to video of the hearing posted online by WKMG-TV.

He faces charges of battery and false imprisonment after an altercation early Saturday with Laura Leal, with whom Gordon has shared a residence, said Sanford Police spokesman Ronny Neal.

Gordon argued with Leal after he became upset because he thought she was trying to "hook up" with one of his friends, a police report said. Gordon punched and hit her, and he refused to let her leave, it said.

He denied hitting the woman. It was not immediately clear if an attorney was representing him.

Last fall, a Georgia judge entered the financial judgment against Gordon after he was held legally responsible for Bobbi Kristina Brown's 2015 death.

Brown, the only child of R&B singers Bobby Brown and Whitney Houston, was discovered face down in the bathtub of her north Atlanta home and died about six months later without coming out of a coma. An autopsy found drug intoxication and the immersion of her face in the water contributed to her death.

Brown's estate, which brought the lawsuit, accused Gordon of causing her death by giving her a "toxic mixture." He was also accused of stealing from her bank account while she was comatose. Gordon has denied the allegations and said he tried to save Brown's life.