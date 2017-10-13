FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Goldman exploring options for stake in Weinstein Co
October 13, 2017 / 2:20 PM / 8 days ago

Goldman exploring options for stake in Weinstein Co

Aparajita Saxena

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc said on Friday it was exploring options for the stake it holds in the Weinstein Co following allegations of sexual harassment against co-Chairman Harvey Weinstein.

Harvey Weinstein, Co-Chairman of The Weinstein Company, speaks at the UBS 40th Annual Global Media and Communications Conference in New York, December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

“There is no place for the inexcusable behavior that had been reported, and we strongly condemn it,” Andrew Williams, a spokesman for Goldman, said in an email.

He said Goldman held a stake worth less than $1 million in The Weinstein Co.

Harvey Weinstein, who has produced or distributed Oscar-winning movies including “Shakespeare in Love” and “Chicago”, was ousted from the Weinstein Co on Sunday.

The Weinstein Company did not respond to emails and calls seeking comment.

Reporting By Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham

