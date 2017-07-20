FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
15 days ago
Peru says fixes snags affecting airport expansion, metro line
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 20, 2017 / 6:00 PM / 15 days ago

Peru says fixes snags affecting airport expansion, metro line

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aerial view of aeroplanes at Jorge Chavez International airport in Callao November 27, 2014.Mariana Bazo

LIMA (Reuters) - The government President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski said on Thursday it has resolved bureaucratic issues that had delayed construction of a $5.66 billion metro line in the capital Lima and a $1.5 billion expansion of the country's main airport.

Transportation Minister Bruno Giuffra said on local radio and TV station RPP that work on Line 2 of the metro in Lima will continue after the government approves engineering studies on Friday.

Spanish companies ACS Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA (ACS.MC) and Fomento de Construcciones y Contratas SA (FCC.MC) head the consortium building the metro line.

The government will also sign a contract modification on Tuesday that will allow for a new terminal at Jorge Chavez International Airport to be built within five years by consortium Lima Airport Partners, led by Germany-based airport operator Fraport AG (FRAG.DE), Giuffra said.

The announcement comes as Kuczynski's government has been struggling to revive economic growth after deadly floods destroyed roads and bridges and a graft scandal involving Brazilian builder Odebrecht stalled public work projects and chilled investments.

Kuczynski took office a year ago with plans to accelerate economic growth through infrastructure development.

Reporting by Ursula Scollo,; Writing by Mitra Taj; Editing by Matthew Lewis

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.