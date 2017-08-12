FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
One dead after 5.6 magnitude quake causes Peru landslides
August 12, 2017 / 12:11 AM / 2 days ago

One dead after 5.6 magnitude quake causes Peru landslides

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIMA (Reuters) - A 5.6-magnitude undersea earthquake struck the Pacific Ocean off of Peru's southern coast on Friday, triggering landslides on local roads that killed one person and wounded two, a regional governor said.

Arequipa Governor Yamila Osorio added on Twitter that authorities were working to clear roads affected by landslides from surrounding hills.

The 41-kilometer deep (25.5 miles) quake struck the Pacific some 89 km (55.3 miles) from the coastal city of Canama late on Friday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Reporting by Mitra Taj; Editing by Sandra Maler

