LIMA (Reuters) - Lima stock index .SPBLPSPT dropped by more than 1.4 percent after opening on Thursday after scandal-plagued Brazilian builder Odebrecht [ODBES.UL] reported having paid $4.8 million to companies linked to Peruvian President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski.

FILE PHOTO:Peru's President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski attends a binational cabinet meeting at the Government Palace in Lima, Peru, September 1, 2017. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo/ File photo

Peru's sol currency PEN= PEN=PE also dropped on the report, which prompted some lawmakers in the opposition-ruled Congress to call for Kuczynki to resign.