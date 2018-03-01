U.S. court preliminarily approves terms of Petrobras class action settlement

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - A U.S. federal court preliminarily approved on Wednesday the terms of a $3 billion class action settlement Brazilian state oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA reached with U.S. shareholders in January, the firm said in a Thursday securities filing.

The logo of Petrobras, state-controlled Petroleo Brasileiro SA, is seen at their President Bernardes Refinery in Cubatao, Brazil June 8, 2017. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker/Files

The company said a judge will assess potential objections to the accord at a hearing scheduled for June 1.

In early January, Petrobras, as the company is known, agreed to pay $2.95 billion to U.S. shareholders due to corruption-related losses, in what was said to be the biggest such payout in the United States by a foreign entity. That number could be slightly higher due to legal and administrative fees.