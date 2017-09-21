FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philippine central bank keeps inflation forecasts for 2017, 2018
September 21, 2017 / 8:33 AM / in a month

Philippine central bank keeps inflation forecasts for 2017, 2018

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippine central bank on Thursday kept its inflation forecasts for 2017 and 2018, saying consumer prices remain manageable and the future inflation path will stay within its target.

The central bank expects inflation to average 3.2 percent this year and 3.2 percent next year, unchanged from its previous forecast. The target for 2019 is also 3.2 percent.

The central bank, which has a 2-4 percent inflation target for this year and next, also left its benchmark interest rate PHCBIR=ECI unchanged PHCBIR=ECI at 3.0 percent, as expected.

Reporting by Karen Lema and Enrico dela Cruz; Writing by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Kim Coghill

