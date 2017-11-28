FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Philips cuts holding in Philips Lighting with $600 million share sale
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin tops $10,000, 10-fold increase in 2017
Business
Bitcoin tops $10,000, 10-fold increase in 2017
As West frowns on Putin, Russians learn the military way
The Wider Image
As West frowns on Putin, Russians learn the military way
EU's Barnier hopes to report on Brexit bill soon
EU's Barnier hopes to report on Brexit bill soon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
November 28, 2017 / 6:28 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

Philips cuts holding in Philips Lighting with $600 million share sale

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Dutch healthcare technology company Philips (PHG.AS) said on Tuesday it was selling a stake of about 12 percent in Philips Lighting (LIGHT.AS).

Philips wants to eventually sell its entire holding in Philips Lighting, which it spun off in May, 2016, with a view to concentrating on medical devices and other healthcare products.

Following the latest share sale via an accelerated bookbuilding offer and the cancellation of 2.8 million shares to be repurchased by Philips Lighting as part of the transaction, Philips’ remaining stake in the lighting business would be 29.59 percent, the company said.

Philips intends to sell around 17.1 million shares, which would be worth over 560 million euros ($665 million) based on Tuesday’s closing price, with the sale expected to be completed on Friday.

Shares in Philips Lighting closed up 2 percent at 32.975 euros on Tuesday, taking the rise this year to over 40 percent.

Last year’s initial public offering (IPO) saw Philips sell a 25 percent stake, making Philips Lighting the world’s largest independent lighting maker.

This was followed by further share sales in February and April this year.

($1 = 0.8419 euros)

Reporting by Alan Charlish in GdyniaEditing by Greg Mahlich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.