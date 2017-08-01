FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 days ago
Refiner Phillips 66 quarterly profit beats estimates
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
August 1, 2017 / 11:23 AM / 6 days ago

Refiner Phillips 66 quarterly profit beats estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The Phillips 66 gas station in Superior, Colorado, U.S., July 27, 2017.Rick Wilking/File Photo

(Reuters) - U.S. independent oil refiner Phillips 66 reported a bigger-than-expected rise in quarterly profit helped by strength in its chemicals and refining units.

The company said earnings from its refining business, its biggest income generator, rose more than 50 percent to $224 million in the second quarter due to higher volumes and lower costs.

Phillips 66, which also stores and transports fuels, said earnings from its chemicals business rose to $196 million from $190 million helped by higher volumes and improved margins.

Consolidated earnings rose to $550 million, or $1.06 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $496 million, or 93 cents per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, Phillips 66 earned $569 million or $1.09 per share. That was higher than analysts' expectation of $1.01 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.