FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pitney Bowes gets interest from Blackstone, Carlyle: FT, citing Bloomberg
Sections
Featured
Trump denies offensive language on immigration
Trump denies offensive language on immigration
Trump denies offensive language on immigration
Trump denies offensive language on immigration
Trump denies offensive language on immigration
Trump denies offensive language on immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
January 12, 2018 / 12:59 AM / Updated a day ago

Pitney Bowes gets interest from Blackstone, Carlyle: FT, citing Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. mail management company Pitney Bowes Inc (PBI.N) has received takeover interest from private equity firms Blackstone Group LP (BX.N) and Carlyle Group LP (CG.O), according to the Financial Times, citing a Bloomberg report. on.ft.com/2muFfyo

Pitney’s shares closed up nearly 15 percent on Thursday.

    “We do not comment on rumors or speculation,” a Pitney Bowes spokeswoman told Reuters.

    Blackstone declined to comment, while Carlyle could not be immediately reached for comment.

    Reporting by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru and Joshua Franklin in New York; Editing by Maju Samuel

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.