Lawsuit claims Steven A. Cohen's investment firm Point72 is hostile to women

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A female executive at billionaire Steven A. Cohen’s Point72 Asset Management on Monday filed a lawsuit accusing the fund management firm of operating as a “boys’ club” where women are subjected to a hostile working environment, paid less than men, and kept from advancing their careers.

Lauren Bonner, an associate director, filed her complaint against Point72, Cohen and the firm’s president Douglas Haynes in the U.S. District Court in Manhattan.

Cohen was not accused in the lawsuit of inappropriate behavior. He has been trying to rebuild his reputation and attract money from investors after his former firm, SAC Capital Advisors, pleaded guilty in a separate insider trading case.

Point72 was not immediately available for comment on the lawsuit, but it told The New York Times that it “emphatically denies” Bonner’s allegations in the lawsuit.