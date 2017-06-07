FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
SRB changed tack on Popular wind down due to liquidity crunch
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
economy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
kenya
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
June 7, 2017 / 9:55 AM / 2 months ago

SRB changed tack on Popular wind down due to liquidity crunch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The EU's Single Resolution Board (SRB) switched tactics for the wind-down of Spain's Banco Popular, preferring its sale to Banco Santander as Popular's liquidity situation worsened sharply, a senior SRB official said.

At a news conference, SRB Chair Elke Koenig and senior official Dominique Laboureix said the outflow of deposits at Spain's sixth largest bank was so rapid that the Board had to act overnight to resolve the situation rather than wait, as would be more typical, until a weekend.

SRB plans drawn up months ago for a possible resolution of Popular had not been for such an outright sale, Laboureix said, but had changed strategy because of the liquidity situation.

Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; editing by Robin Emmott

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.