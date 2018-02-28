Indian police say jeweler at heart of $2 billion fraud untraceable

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s federal police have asked jeweler Nirav Modi to join by next week an investigation into an alleged fraud involving his companies and the country’s second biggest state lender, Punjab National Bank (PNBK.NS), a spokesman said on Wednesday.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) added that it did not know where Modi was. The agency earlier said he left India in January before the $2 billion fraud, which also involves a firm controlled by his uncle, came to light.

Modi, to whom CBI sent an email on Wednesday, has denied any wrongdoing.