FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Leonard Green to acquire UK's Pure Gym from CCMP: statement
Sections
Featured
UK economy holds steady but outlook remains weak
economy
UK economy holds steady but outlook remains weak
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
analysis
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
Albanians view antique communist-era spyware in 'House of Leaves'
lifestyle
Albanians view antique communist-era spyware in 'House of Leaves'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
November 3, 2017 / 10:36 AM / a day ago

Leonard Green to acquire UK's Pure Gym from CCMP: statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - U.S. private equity firm Leonard Green and Partners is set to acquire a controlling stake in British gym operator Pure Gym from CCMP Capital Advisors, the firms said in a statement on Friday

They did not disclose the agreed price but Sky News earlier reported the business was valued at 600 million pounds ($783.96 million).

An initial public offering of the group, which has 950,000 members spread across 189 sites, was abandoned in October 2016.

CCMP bought a majority stake in the business in May 2013 and will no longer retain an interest in the business on completion.

Reporting by Carolyn Cohn and Dasha Afanasieva

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.