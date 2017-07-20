FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
15 days ago
Turkey quake to cause small tsunami: EMSC
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
July 20, 2017 / 11:34 PM / 15 days ago

Turkey quake to cause small tsunami: EMSC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A 6.7-magnitude earthquake off the southwestern coast of Turkey could cause a small tsunami in the area, European quake agency EMSC said, although Turkish officials said large waves were more likely than a tsunami.

"A small tsunami is confirmed. AVOID BEACHES IN THE AREA, but you are safe on higher grounds," EMSC said on Twitter.

The U.S. Pacific Tsunami Warning Center, which monitors tsunamis around the world, did not issue any alert.

Reporting by Sandra Maler in Washington, editing by G Crosse

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.