Turkey quake to cause small tsunami: EMSC

(Reuters) - A 6.7-magnitude earthquake off the southwestern coast of Turkey could cause a small tsunami in the area, European quake agency EMSC said, although Turkish officials said large waves were more likely than a tsunami.

"A small tsunami is confirmed. AVOID BEACHES IN THE AREA, but you are safe on higher grounds," EMSC said on Twitter.

The U.S. Pacific Tsunami Warning Center, which monitors tsunamis around the world, did not issue any alert.