Breakingviews - Viewsroom: Broadcom $130 bln bid signals market top

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - The chipmaker’s hostile tilt at Qualcomm is a rare aggressive move in the sector. Qualcomm has its own issues, awaiting approval for its NXP deal and fighting Apple in court. It all suggests the tech sector is too frothy. Plus: Is Hong Kong losing its moxie as a financial center?
