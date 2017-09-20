FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hospital allow kids to drive themselves to operating room
#Health News
September 20, 2017 / 12:48 AM / in a month

Hospital allow kids to drive themselves to operating room

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Doctor Daniela Carvalho controls Jonathan Jauregui, 7, remotely as Rady Children's Hospital unveil a program that uses remote control cars, donated by the local police officers charity, to take young patients to the operating room, in San Diego, California, U.S. September 19, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - A San Diego children’s hospital unveiled a collection of remote controlled luxury mini cars on Tuesday that allow its young patients to ‘drive’ themselves to the operating room.

The cars at the Rady Children’s Hospital are actually operated by a nurse or a doctor, and are part of a new program designed to make children more relaxed before their procedures.

“The kids are having fun. The parents are seeing that they’re relaxed and that they’re happy,” said Dr. Daniela Carvalho, medical director of surgical services at the hospital.

The cars were donated by the San Diego Regional Law Enforcement Teddy Bear Drive. Children have their pick of a BMW, Mercedes, or Lamborghini, ensuring their ride to the operating room is a luxurious one.

Reporting by Reuters Television; Editing by Sandra Maler

