WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Raytheon Integrated Defense Systems, a subsidiary of Raytheon Co (RTN.N), is being awarded a maximum $641.8 million contract to perform Ballistic Missile Defense System test-related activities for multiple radar platforms, the Pentagon said on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: One of Raytheon's Integrated Defense buildings is seen in San Diego, California January 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo