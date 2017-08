FILE PHOTO: A view of the Exxon Mobil refinery in Baytown, Texas September 15, 2008.

HOUSTON (Reuters) - ExxonMobil Corp (XOM.N) completed a planned overhaul of the second largest gasoline-producing unit at the 560,500 barrel per day (bpd) Baytown, Texas, refinery, a company spokesman said on Monday.

Exxon began work on the 90,000-bpd Fluidic Catalytic Cracking Unit 2 in late March, sources told Reuters.. The work was extended to June from the original mid-May completion date.