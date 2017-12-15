FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ineos shuts 110,000 bpd crude unit at Grangemouth refinery: source
December 15, 2017 / 7:36 PM / Updated 21 hours ago

Ineos shuts 110,000 bpd crude unit at Grangemouth refinery: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Ineos has shut the 110,000 barrels-per-day crude distillation unit(CDU) at its Grangemouth oil refinery in Scotland due to a lack of feedstock following an outage on Monday on the Forties crude pipeline, according to a source familiar with the plant’s operations.

FILE PHOTO - New Ineos offices are seen at Grangemouth where shale gas from U.S. shale was delivered for the first time today, Scotland, Britain September 27, 2016. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Preparations for the shutdown began on Thursday evening, according to the source, and the shutdown comes slightly ahead of an original plan to take the unit offline early next week.

Ineos shut the 65,000 bpd CDU at the refinery on Wednesday but the unit restarted again on Thursday.

Ineos is looking at the option of bringing forward maintenance that was planned for the spring, but that option depends on finding the right crew, equipment and the length of the shutdown of Forties pipeline, the source added.

Reporting by Ahmad Ghaddar; editing by Alexander Smith

