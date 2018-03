HOUSTON (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell Plc (RDSa.L) took the gasoline-producing unit out of production overnight at its 227,586 barrel-per-day (bpd) Convent, Louisiana, refinery sources familiar with plant operations said on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: Filled oil drums are seen at Royal Dutch Shell Plc's lubricants blending plant in the town of Torzhok, north-west of Tver, November 7, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin/File Photo

It was unclear on Friday morning how long the 92,000 bpd gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracking unit would remain shut, the sources said. Shell had been planning to shut the unit in June for an overhaul.