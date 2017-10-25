FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Refresco CEO says takeover by PAI will not impact staff
October 25, 2017 / 7:55 AM / Updated 21 hours ago

Refresco CEO says takeover by PAI will not impact staff

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The takeover of Refresco (RFRG.AS) by a consortium led by France’s PAI Partners will not impact the Dutch bottling company’s 5,500 employees, Refresco’s chief executive said on Wednesday.

Refresco has agreed to a 1.6 billion euro ($1.9 billion) buyout offer from the French private equity firm.

“Nothing will change for our employees. We will stick to our strategy with 33 sites today and 29 to be added through our acquisition of Cott,” CEO Hans Roelofs said.

Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; editing by Jason Neely

