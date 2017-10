SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian renewable energy company Renova Energia SA (RNEW11.SA) said the period for exclusive talks with Canada’s Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAMa.TO) expired on Tuesday with no deal.

Renova said in a securities filing on Tuesday that both companies were still in talks.

Reuters reported on Oct. 5 that Brookfield had refrained from improving an original bid to acquire the Brazilian company.