ZURICH (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday expanded approvals for Roche’s Gazyva to include previously untreated follicular lymphoma, bolstering the Swiss drugmaker’s efforts to strengthen its portfolio of blood cancer medicines.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Swiss pharmaceutical company Roche is seen outside their headquarters in Basel, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich/File Photo

Gazyva is a follow-on drug to Rituxan, which at more than $7 billion in annual sales is Roche’s top seller but which has lost patent protection in Europe, exposing it to cheaper copies.