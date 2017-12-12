FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rolls-Royce creates cross-business data unit to drive efficiency
Sections
Featured
Froome says asthma drug behind 'adverse finding'
Sport
Froome says asthma drug behind 'adverse finding'
Princes join Jedi knights at 'Star Wars' premiere in London
Entertainment
Princes join Jedi knights at 'Star Wars' premiere in London
May faces parliamentary showdown with Brexit rebels
May faces parliamentary showdown with Brexit rebels
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
December 12, 2017 / 8:00 AM / a day ago

Rolls-Royce creates cross-business data unit to drive efficiency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Rolls-Royce has created a data unit, named R2 Data Labs, that uses analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning to improve efficiency across its civil and defense aerospace, marine, nuclear and power systems businesses.

Chief digital officer Neil Crockett said the model would deliver a “step change” in the capability of the British company’s data services and would enable it to work more closely with its customers.

“R2 Data Labs will tap into expertise from across a wide data and analytics supply chain, building a diverse community of data innovators: including OEM partners, niche start-ups, academics, and a broad range of other trusted third-parties,” he said on Tuesday.

Last month Rolls-Royce said it would work with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on building a new digital platform that will help it develop new products quicker - one of the main targets in Chief Executive Warren East’s turnaround plan.

Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.