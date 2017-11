MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s technical safety watchdog Rosstandart said on Thursday Peugeot-Citroen (PEUP.PA) planned to recall 3,085 Peugeot 4008 cars and 2,971 Citroen C4 Aircross cars sold in Russia between March 2012 and April 2016.

The logo of French car maker Peugeot is seen at a dealership in Nice, France, February 23, 2017. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard -

The recall is due to possible faults in rear trunk door and windscreen wiper mechanisms.