MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s standards agency Rosstandart said on Friday it had been informed about the recall of 16,515 Mitsubishi cars sold in Russia between April 2013 and February 2016.

A Mitsubishi logo is seen at a car dealership in Vienna, Austria, May 30, 2017. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader - RC1F4C807B60

The Japanese automaker is recalling Mitsubishi Pajero and i-MiEV cars due to a possible failure in safety equipment, according to Rosstandart.