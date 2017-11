MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s technical safety watchdog Rosstandart said on Wednesday it had been informed by Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) about the recall of 9,310 Toyota Hilux cars produced between Sept. 2, 2011 and Nov. 28, 2014.

Toyota Motors Corp company logo is pictured on a Hilux pickup at its dealer Toyota Bicutan in Paranaque, Metro Manila, Philippines June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Erik De Castro/File Photo

The recall is due to possible air bag faults, it said.