Russia's central bank says lenders Otkritie and B&N Bank may merge: TASS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian lenders Otkritie (OFCB.MM) and B&N Bank may merge in the future, the TASS news agency quoted Russian First Deputy Central Bank Governor Dmitry Tulin as saying on Monday.

Russia’s B&N Bank, the country’s 12th biggest lender by assets at the time, said last month it was seeking a bailout from the central bank, just three weeks after Otkritie, an even larger bank, had to be rescued.

There have been no requests for emergency liquidity from other Russian banks recently, the agency cited Tulin as saying.