MOSCOW (Reuters) - The financial rehabilitation of troubled Russian lenders Otkritie Bank (OFCB.MM) and B&N Bank will require 800-820 billion rubles ($13.9-$14.2 billion), RIA news agency cited Central Bank Deputy Governor Vasily Pozdyshev as saying on Thursday.

Pozdyshev said the situation with the liquidity of both banks had stabilized but he did not rule out further bail outs in the Russian banking sector.