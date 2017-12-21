FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Aksakov: law on cryptocurrencies to limit investments in ICOs - RIA
#Technology News
December 21, 2017 / 9:05 AM / 5 days ago

Russia's Aksakov: law on cryptocurrencies to limit investments in ICOs - RIA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s draft law on regulating cryptocurrencies envisages limits on investments in initial coin offerings (ICOs), RIA news agency cited the head of the Russian regional banking association, Anatoly Aksakov, as saying on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: A token of the virtual currency Bitcoin is seen placed on a monitor that displays binary digits in this illustration picture, December 8, 2017. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

Russian authorities had initially said all cryptocurrencies, such as bitcoins, were illegal. Later they decided to regulate the cryptocurrency market, promising to set out how this regulation will work by the end of the year.

Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Vladimir Soldatkin

