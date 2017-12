MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday Russia had more proposals to encourage business to repatriate capital from abroad.

FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting of the State Council at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia December 27, 2017. Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via REUTERS

Putin said on Monday that Russia should scrap the 13 percent profit tax on funds repatriated from abroad and renew an amnesty from penalties for businesses returning capital.