Russia to discuss capital controls for times of crisis: deputy minister

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Russian government plans to discuss a mechanism to introduce capital controls in the event of a severe crisis, Deputy Finance Minister Vladimir Kolychev told an investment forum on Tuesday.

Russian Deputy Finance Minister Vladimir Kolychev speaks during an interview at the Reuters Russia Investment Summit in Moscow, Russia September 21, 2017. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

He said the government wanted to discuss the precise criteria and conditions that would be needed to trigger such controls so that they could be brought in swiftly if necessary and so that investors knew exactly where they stood.

He said he did not want to disclose possible criteria for such controls yet, but said such controls would only be brought in the event of “really critical situations.”