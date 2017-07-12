FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
25 days ago
Russian central bank analysts confident inflation would reach 4 percent target in 2017
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 12, 2017 / 9:20 AM / 25 days ago

Russian central bank analysts confident inflation would reach 4 percent target in 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO - A vendor of cedar cones counts Russian rouble banknotes at a street market in Krasnoyarsk, Russia, October 17, 2016.Ilya Naymushin/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian inflation is set to slow to the central bank's 4 percent target by the end of the year but inflation pressure could rise in the first half of 2018 because of poor harvest of 2017, analysts at the central bank said on Wednesday.

In a monthly report on market trends, analysts at the central bank said inflation could exceed 4 percent in the first quarter of 2018 if the bank's monetary policy fails to slowdown prices for goods and services.

The central bank said gross domestic product is on track to grow by at least 1.5 percent this year should external conditions remain unchanged, while prices for Russia's Urals crude blend are seen averaging $49-50 per barrel.

The central bank's analysts also said that so far this year the Russian financial market proved to be resistant to a negative newsflow related to sanctions against Russia as well as negative external conditions.

Reporting by Polina Nikolskaya; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.