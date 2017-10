MOSCOW (Reuters) - Inflationary expectations in Russia increased to 9.6 percent in September, up from 9.5 percent in August, the Russian Central Bank said on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: A view shows the Central Bank headquarters in Moscow, Russia, May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin/File Photo

Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina said in September Russia’s inflationary expectations were still not anchored and required moderately tight monetary policy.