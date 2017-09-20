FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 20, 2017 / 1:15 PM / in a month

Russian Deputy PM: China's CEFC in talks to buy into Russia's En+ - RIA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich smiles during an interview at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Russia, June 2, 2017. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

(Reuters) - China’s CEFC has been in talks to buy a stake in Russia’s En+, the RIA news agency quoted Russian Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich as saying on Wednesday.

China’s conglomerate CEFC was considering investing in En+ as part of the aluminum-to-power conglomerate’s planned IPO, industry sources had told Reuters previously.

Dvorkovich also said that China would start receiving 30 million tonnes of oil via the Skovorodino-Mohe pipeline from 2019.

Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Vladimir Soldatkin

