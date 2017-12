MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s economy is expected to grow between 1.8 and 2 percent this year, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov was quoted as saying by Interfax news agency on Sunday.

FILE PHOTO: Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov attends a session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Russia, June 2, 2017. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin/File Photo

Russia’s gross domestic product contracted by 0.2 percent in 2016. Authorities had said growth could reach 2 percent this year, later adding it could top 2 percent.