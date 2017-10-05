FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Breakingviews - More for China than London in Russian hydro IPO
Sections
Featured
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
economy
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
iraq
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
china's party congress
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Breakingviews
October 5, 2017 / 1:13 PM / in 13 days

Breakingviews - More for China than London in Russian hydro IPO

Richard Beales

3 Min Read

Russian tycoon Oleg Deripaska attends a session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Russia, June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Here comes one more way to bet on green energy. En+ Group, a company owned by Russian tycoon Oleg Deripaska which supplies electricity to and controls aluminium outfit Rusal, aims to raise $1.5 billion in a London and Moscow listing. It touts its clean, mostly Siberian hydropower, but new public investors will have little say. The cornerstone backer, a Singapore-based partner of the Chinese group that just bought into Rosneft, may see greater advantage.

The combination of remote hydro assets and a 48 percent stake in Hong Kong-listed Rusal isn’t easy to value reliably. Adjusted EBITDA for the year to June, which consolidates Rusal, was around $2.8 billion. Apply a 12 times multiple – between Norsk Hydro’s and Rusal’s own – and deduct $5 billion of debt, as reported by Reuters, and other interests in the aluminium producer worth around $6 billion, and En+ equity would be worth a bit more than $20 billion. Estimate enterprise value as two times some $11 billion of consolidated annual sales instead, and the market cap comes out nearer $10 billion.

The final figure depends, of course, on investor appetite. Aluminium made with clean energy has appeal, as dirtier sources have led to the closure of some smelters and end-users are increasingly concerned about the environmental impact of their entire supply chains. Demand from China and other Asian countries, including for cars, could provide growth opportunities. And En+ reports strong cash flow, supporting dividends.

Yet Russian listings with control concentrated in the hands of Deripaska and his peers don’t have a stellar record. One close-to-home example is Rusal, which listed in 2010 at HK$10.80 a share and promptly traded down 11 percent on its debut. The stock did better in 2011, but since 2012 has languished below HK$7. Another reason for investor caution is that En+ is set to be the first major Russian float in London since 2014, when sanctions were imposed over Crimea.

The IPO’s big backer, though, may have grander ideas. AnAn, a company related to CEFC China Energy, has committed $500 million to the En+ offering. That in part endorses the investment case. But when CEFC last month agreed to buy a 14 percent stake in Russian oil giant Rosneft from Glencore and the Qatar Investment Authority, it looked like a sign of tighter Sino-Russian cooperation on energy. There could be something similar at work with aluminium.

Breakingviews

Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.


Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.