Russia's FinMin Siluanov: No changes to business taxes in 2018

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Monday there would be no changes to taxes for businesses operating in Russia in 2018.

FILE PHOTO: Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov speaks with participants before members Russian and Indian delegations, led by President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, attend a signing ceremony on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Russia, June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

He was giving an interview to Russian state TV channel Rossiya 24.