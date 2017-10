The logo of Russian gas giant Gazprom is seen on a board at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2017 (SPIEF 2017) in St. Petersburg, Russia, June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

ST PETERSBURG, Russia (Reuters) - Russia’s biggest natural gas producer Gazprom aims to take a 10 percent share of the Chinese gas market after 2025, a company executive told an energy conference on Wednesday.

Gazprom said earlier this year it planned to begin supplying gas to China through Siberia on Dec. 20, 2019.