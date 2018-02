MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s gross domestic product grew by 1.4 percent in 2017, TASS news agency quoted President Vladimir Putin as saying on Wednesday, the lower boundary of a range set by the economy ministry.

“Russian GDP increased 1.4 percent last year,” Putin was quoted as saying.

The Russian Economy Ministry has said a preliminary estimate shows Russia’s economy expanded by 1.4-1.8 percent in 2017.