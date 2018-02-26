Russia's InterRAO says has seen no impact from U.S. 'oligarch list'

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian state energy firm InterRAO (IRAO.MM) has seen no impact from the U.S. ‘oligarch list’ on its work and has received no signals about it from its foreign investors, InterRAO board member Ilnar Mirsiyapov said on Monday.

The power company’s Chief Executive Boris Kovalchuk was included on the list, published by the U.S. Treasury Department in January, naming major Russian businessmen allegedly close to the Kremlin.